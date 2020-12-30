How to wisely spend your stimulus check

Long awaited stimulus checks are finally being sent out, but figuring out where to put the money can be a bit complicated.
Wheeling Monteverde Group Managing Director Jason Haswell had some advice on what to do with the money.
Before starting to spend, you should make a budget and prioritize where the money is most needed.
Start off looking at the essentials. Food, shelter, utilities, and your automobile are the first place you should spend the money.
After that, look where else you may be behind on payments and try to catch up before it continues to pile up.
“That stimulus check, where does it best fit into your budget and what need do you have right now that’s the most pressing or that you’re most worried about. Put that stimulus check towards what that most pressing need may be. Pay off the debt that has the highest amount of interest. Typically that’s credit card debt.”Jason Haswell – Wheeling Monteverde Group Managing Director
He says to try and stretch the stimulus check as far as you can.
Many Americans have already started to receive their stimulus checks and the IRS will continue to send them out.