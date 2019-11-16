HS students learn dangers of drunk driving through DUI simulator

WELLSBURG, W.Va. (WTRF) – With underage drinking and distracted driving on the rise, Brooke High School and the West Virginia Alcohol Beverage Control Administration presented the DUI Simulator to students Friday.

This simulator is a interactive experience to make students aware of the dangers and difficulties that driver encounter at different blood alcohol levels.

My hope is that when they leave here and after this experience, that if they are going to drink, they are at least smart enough to hand the keys to someone else or make a wise decision of calling a Uber or a cab or find a ride home another way. Ron Ujcich, Head of Drivers Education Department

Just don’t drive — its better have a drink and stay and someone get a ride for you then to get in serious danger. Greg Thordinnson, Sophomore at Brooke High School

If you find yourself in this situation, remember to call a taxi or a friend who can get you home safely.