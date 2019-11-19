Hundreds of students attend Wheeling Nailers Education Game

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – The Wheeling Nailers welcomed hundreds of students Tuesday afternoon to their annual Education Game.
The Nailers took the win in this one, defeating the Cincinnati Cyclones 4-3.
Tune in to 7News at 10 p.m. and 11 p.m. for game highlights in the Robinson Autogroup Sportszone.
