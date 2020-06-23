I-70 Bridges Project coming along

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – Progress is noticeable these days on the Interstate 70 bridges project, on both sides of the Wheeling Tunnel.

The most obvious change is the tarp or containment structure on the Fort Henry Bridge to cover the arches that are to be blasted and painted. Meanwhile, the contractor is also moving forward on the structure of the I-70 Fulton Bridge.

“The planned opening will be later this year in October, November time frame. But they’re setting the steel beams now,” said Tony Clark, WVDOH District 6 Acting Engineer. “Once they set the steel beams, then they’ll form up and set the concrete deck and then just keep going from there.”

Clark says the next change in traffic patterns will be in the coming weeks. The interstate will be closed for setting the beams on the Ohio bridge over State Route 7.

Those closures will happen overnight, from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m., so they won’t affect the traveling public very drastically. We’ll let you know when they’re scheduled.