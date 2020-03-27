I-70 Bridges Project to resume work on Monday

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – Swank Construction will resume work on the I-70 Bridges Project Monday, March 30, following a two-week hiatus.
West Virginia Division of Highways made the announcement on Friday.
Swank Construction temporarily halted the I-70 Bridges Project due to the ongoing COVID-19 crisis following recommendations set by Gov. Jim Justice.
Existing detours will continue as normal.
