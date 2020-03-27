Call the coronavirus hotline with your questions at 1-833-4-ASK-ODH

I-70 Bridges Project to resume work on Monday

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – Swank Construction will resume work on the I-70 Bridges Project Monday, March 30, following a two-week hiatus.

West Virginia Division of Highways made the announcement on Friday.

Swank Construction temporarily halted the I-70 Bridges Project due to the ongoing COVID-19 crisis following recommendations set by Gov. Jim Justice.

Existing detours will continue as normal.

