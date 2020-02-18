I-70 construction equipment helping to keep Swank Construction on track

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – If you’re like most of us, you’re amazed to see how many construction workers are on the I-70 Fulton Bridge project. Day one, the massive machinery was in place in the westbound lane and the work began.

Swank Construction, based out of New Kinsington, Pennsylvania, got the call for the job in August. That’s when they geared up for the three yearlong extensive projects planned for 1-70. I was able to an exclusive view of the construction site today and get a closer look at the equipment they’re using to get the job done in a timely manner.

Pete Douglass has been working in the construction industry for 18 years. That’s why when he received the call for the project here in Wheeling, he and his team immediately started working on a plan to execute the 900-item project in three years. But, none of this would be possible without the help of these guys.

Right here, behind us, we have a down hole drill. It’s for drilling our micropyles. That’s what the foundation of the bridge sits on. Also, in the background, there’s three crawler cranes and we also have three or four hydraulic cranes on sight. PETE DOUGLASS – GEN. SUPERINTENDANT, SWANK CONSTRUCTION

The company also has 18 excavators on sight, which means they have back-ups for their back-ups so, they’re never down a day of work. And with over 100 workers on sight, it’s important they keep their safety a priority.

Basically, some of the new stuff, like you see behind me in the video, is run with a remote control to help provide a little more safety for the workers. The cranes are outfitted with a lot of digital scales to make things more accurate. We have some unique demolition equipment for demolition of concrete and the processors we have on the excavators. Just things like that. PETE DOUGLASS – GEN. SUPERINTENDANT, SWANK CONSTRUCTION

Some of that unique demolition equipment helps to more efficiently cut away the steel and concrete. In fact—it’s so efficient, most of it is already gone. And as the summer work season inches closer, the company will amp up to 200 workers, and bring in even more heavy equipment.

Basically, it’ just what’s needed to do the job. It’s a large-scale job on a short time frame. So, we have a lot of equipment here. PETE DOUGLASS – GEN. SUPERINTENDANT, SWANK CONSTRUCTION

Swank construction says the westbound closure is predicted to be done by late fall or early winter 20-20. Once that is complete, they will move on to the eastbound side and begin work there.

