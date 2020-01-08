‘I’ll fight ’em to the end’: Business owner stands ground, won’t sell property to Bridgeport B.O.E.

BRIDGEPORT, Ohio (WTRF) – Bridgeport Board of Education is meeting on Tuesday and one of the items on the agenda is a hotly, controversial topic.

The B.O.E. is deciding on a new location for their football stadium and currently has two options on the table.

One of the properties is some distance away from the school.

The other is right next door but that would involve taking one business owner’s land, who does not want to sell.

Chapter Square includes an excavating company, car wash, laundromat, tanning beds, storage facility and flea market.

This place gets packed. They come from miles to come to this place here. And I built this place with my own two hands.No way I’m gonna leave this place. John Callarik, owner of Chapter Square

The B.O.E. approached him tentatively with an offer of $700,000 but Callarik is standing his ground.

Well, I know it and they know it, that’s no money to offer a place. It’s an insult. But that’s not it. I don’t want to sell. John Callarik, owner of Chapter Square

Callarik believes the current field is still usable but school officials disagree, saying the underground voids can no longer support bleachers and buildings.

Perkins Field is 100 years old. And it served us well for a hundred years. But a hundred years of flooding takes its toll on a property. Brent Ripley, Bridgeport School Superintendent

The Board is hopeful about the other option, which just became available for purchase.

I am hopeful about that. It’s about nine acres. And it’s within the district limits. It’s not on top of a hill. And what we are waiting for is the architectural and engineering firm to identify whether or not that site will be usable and safe. Brent Ripley, Bridgeport School Superintendent

Callarik and his Chapter Square business has gotten a lot of support with nearly 700 signatures on a grass roots unofficial petition.

Even at the age of 94, Callarik says he is a business owner and has no plans to change.

I’m staying right here and I’ll fight ’em to the end. John Callarik, owner of Chapter Square

