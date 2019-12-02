In Wheeling Magazine overs where to volunteer during the holiday season

Wheeling W.VA. (WTRF)- It’s the season of giving and volunteering your time.



But have you ever wondered WHERE to volunteer?

In Wheeling Magazine’s winter edition has you covered!

The theme ‘Volunteers’ features area residents, young and old, sacrificing their time to help a neighbor.

But it also features a shopping list of organizations.



You can read through and learn about groups making a difference right here in the Ohio Valley.

If you’re interested, they have contact information listed right there!

There is an army of volunteers that hold this city together and people don’t really get it because they don’t like recognition. So we had to convince these people to participate in the idea that sharing their stories will get other people to volunteer. So this issue is about bringing light into someone else’s life by helping them out David Allinder -In Wheeling Magazine

If you would like to pick up a copy of the magazine, you can find it at your local Ohio Valley Kroger, or online