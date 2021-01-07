Information Helpline offers simple assistance program

Times are tough and help is available, but sometimes it can be complicated to figure out how to actually receive assistance.

The Information Helpline has a way to simplify the process of getting help, whether it is directly from them, or if it means getting you in contact with the right person.

Think of them as a conduit between yourself and the local programs and agencies.

All you need to do is simply dial 211 from your landline or cell phone, and then enter your zip code.

They can help you with a number of things like food or Medicaid assistance, or even if a street light on your road that is burnt out, but where is the need felt the most?

“Rent is always a huge need across the state. Followed very closely with utility assistance, that’s electric, gas and water, and third is food. It’s not so much not having food to eat or being able to get food, it’s the transportation, accessing that food.” Angela Goodson – Information Helpline Executive Director

The West Virginia 211 helpline is statewide and operates 24 hours a day, 365 days a year.

Anyone can call regardless of income or employment status.