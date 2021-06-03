Wheeling Police Department Has A new member On The Force – Meet Ozzy!

June 10 2021

The Wheeling Police Department has added a new member to their canine unit – Ozzy!

Ozzy is a 15 month old German Shepherd who is taking the place of Declan.

He is an explosives detection dog and Wheeling Chief of Police Shawn Schwertfeger says he is a necessary addition to the team.

“I think it’s a great community resource to have an explosives detection dog as Ozzy is. We were very fortunate in this case.”

Chief of Police Shawn Schwertfeger – Wheeling PD

Ozzy will be perfect for clearing parade routes, events at Heritage Port and so much more.

Chief Schwertfeger also wanted to thank the community sponsors who made this all possible.

