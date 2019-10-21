Investigation Continues Into Fatal Crash on I-470

Wheeling, W.VA. (WTRF)- The Wheeling Police Department’s Crash Reconstruction Team is continuing their investigation Monday after a three-vehicle crash killed two people around 3:15 p.m., Saturday on Interstate 470 eastbound near mile marker 3.

The driver of an SUV, David R. Burke, 72, of Bethlehem, W.Va. died in Saturday’s crash. A second victim has not yet been identified. A Wheeling Police officer was taken to Wheeling Hospital for minor injuries, where they were treated and released.

A conclusion on what caused the first tractor-trailer to crash is still under investigation.

WPD’s extends its sympathy to those affected by this tragedy and always reminds the traveling public to obey speed limits, keep their distance between the vehicle in front of you and to not talk or text on a cell phone.



