Investigators determine cause of NYE fire on Wheeling Island

Local News

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – Following a week-long investigation, the Wheeling Fire Department’s Bureau of Fire Investigation have preliminary determined the fire at the former Wheeling Island Expo Hall and indoor skating rink on New Year’s Eve.

Investigators have ruled the fire accidental and believe the blaze started from an electrial issue on the southern end of the structure.

Video Surveillance evidence shows electrical arcing before the initial emergency call around 6:10 p.m.

The building is a total loss.

