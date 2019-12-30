Is becoming financially stable your New Year’s resolution? Here’s some tips

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – As the year winds down, there many things that people start to plan for in the new year. One of the more popular New Year’s resolutions is to become more financially stable.

Jason Haswell is the managing director at the Monteverde Group. He says the first thing you should do over the next few weeks is evaluate your year’s finances.

Take into account all the the things that might have went wrong, or could have gone better. While doing that, take into account your future expenses like possibly becoming a new parent, or the need to get a new car. Start to being collecting tax documents, and ask yourself if you are putting enough money into your savings or 401K.

Finally, look at your monthly debit or credit card sheet, and begin to weed out the small expenses.

Sometimes you’ll find things and you’ll be like “I didn’t even realize I was spending that.” So you can maybe pick out some things that you don’t really need. Or, expenses that are just frivolous and you’re just like, “I don’t need that.” That’ll give you the ability to go through, cut those out, and then move that money into a place like I said, maybe you can increase your percentage in your 401k or increase your percentage in your college fund for your kids. Or increase paying down student loan debt. Jason Haswell, Managing Director, Monteverde Group

Haswell says to check your subscriptions as well, because many times, you forget about them, or an unexpected spike for how much they charge monthly can occur.

