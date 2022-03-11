WHEELING, W. Va. (WTRF) — When it comes to driving–every time you fill the pump, you may notice a dent in your bank account.

That’s because gas prices have hit record highs.

But there are ways to ease some of the sting you’re feeling at the pump.

The national average hit an all-time high of over $4. The bad news is drivers likely won’t see relief any time soon, but experts say if you make small adjustments, you could save at the pump, and many plan to.

An easy way to save is to avoid driving altogether, but sometimes that’s not an option.

Experts recommend slow down, drive the speed limit, and use cruise control on the highway if you can. They also say reducing your trips, carpooling, and doing things near your home can also help.

Experts say the sooner you make these changes, the better.

“It is good to think about these things and start making changes to your daily driving behavior, so later, you don’t have to compromise and put off priority-type trips, and also, so you’re not putting you and your family in a bad position financially because of something that may be takes you off guard.” Jim Garrity with AAA

Experts recommend making changes now before prices get worse.

Gas prices are expected to get even higher by summer.