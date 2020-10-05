Is the Valley seeing a dramatic increase in domestic violence cases?

This pandemic has forced many families to be trapped inside the home, and this Domestic Violence Awareness Month we’re seeing the scary reality of how dangerous that can be for some.

WHEELING, W.VA. (WTRF) — It starts with an aggressive tone, moves to a nudge, a slap, all the way to fighting to stay alive.

Sometimes what many regard as the safest place to be right now is not what’s truly behind the curtain.

While the Wheeling Police Department told 7NEWS Domestic Violence calls for the first 9 months of 2020 are down 7 percent comparatively to the same timeframe as 2019. (And with calls down 5 percent during the pandemic shutdown) – Does this mean domestic violence is down?

Another group is seeing a scarier trend – Locally, the YWCA Family Violence Prevention Director says there’s a dramatic increase of victims during this pandemic.

In rural communities, domestic violence victims reaching out to YWCA has gone up by 39 percent.

We have increased our shelter nights by 68 percent. A lot of victimization as far as being trapped, or locked in basements of other rooms. Those are some pretty horrific statistics that are going up. I can say that I am confident in relaying that back to the pandemic, yes. Patricia Flanigan, Program Director of Family Violence Prevention

This awareness month, a bell ringing on October 22nd will symbolize a man or woman who lost their life to domestic violence. Coinciding with that day, the third week of October will be YWCA’s ‘Week Without Violence’

Where Mmm Popcorn will be making purple popcorn with 50 percent of proceeds going to the Family Violence Prevention program.

The most important thing to do with this information is? – Be involved, say something.

Your neighbor, your friend, or even your own life might depend on reaching out to those who are trained to help.