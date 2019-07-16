Islanders are anxious for Suspension Bridge to re-open, but highway officials are still deciding

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) The Wheeling Suspension Bridge remains closed, since a motorcoach crossed the span on June 29, Ignoring the posted weight limit.

Now Wheeling Island residents are questioning why it’s taking so long for the Department of Highways to determine the extent of the damage and what happens next.

On Wheeling Island, the bridge isn’t just historic and iconic, it’s their main route to and from home.

“A lot of the neighbors would like to know what’s going on with the Suspension Bridge!” said Judy Rebich of Wheeking Island. The Department of Highways’ latest news release on July 12 said they were “reviewing a consultant’s inspection of the bridge and will make a further announcement once the inspection report is finalized and the information contained within is evaluated.”

Bill Seabright can see the bridge from his porch.

Bill Seabright

He says many drivers are still confused.

“They drive up to the bridge and they stop, like they don’t know which way to go, left or right,” Seabright said.

He said he trusts the Suspension Bridge more than the Ft. Henry.

But it’s the other drivers—including bus drivers—he doesn’t trust so much.

“Yeah, it’s amazing what you see,” he said.Signs clearly warn about the span’s weight limit, height limit and spacing requirement.When drivers ignore those, it’s the residents of Wheeling Island who suffer.“This is very inconvenient for a lot of people,” said Rebich.

“So I wish they would give us some kind of answers—what they’re going to do about the bridge.”

“We need that bridge,” agreed Seabright. “That bridge is very vital to the people of Wheeling Island. So if the Department of Highways has that report, they should read it and let us know what’s going on.”

WV DOH officials later responded to our calls.

They said they’re still taking a look, and they’ve got some tough decisions to make.

They said perhaps by the end of the week, they’ll be closer to a decision.