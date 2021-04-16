Its almost here! The Wellsburg bridge is just about ready to move into place

Next Wednesday is the day many people have been waiting on.

That’s when we can expect to see the Wellsburg bridge floated down the river.

“Get it off the supports, out into the channel, float down the river, through the crossing area, turn it 90 degrees, and anchor it to the main span piers.” Mike Witherow – WV Department of Transportation Engineer

And then on Thursday the crews will raise the structure into place.

“We’re going to have to jack the structure nearly 80 feet and then slide it North over main span piers to set it down” Mike Witherow – WV Department of Transportation Engineer

The float date for the Wellsburg Bridge is set for next week, but are there any complications that could delay that?

“Weather. It’s got to be very calm on the days that we lift. So, you know, Mother nature’s going to let us know when that time is available. So, it’s kind of a moving target.” Mike Witherow – WV Department of Transportation Engineer

This may sound complicated but wv dot engineer Mike witherow says it is still easier than the alternative.

“When you’re doing it over the river, you have to build temporary shoring towers from the river up and getting the steel out there and getting it in place is much more difficult.” Mike Witherow – WV Department of Transportation Engineer

Brooke County Chief Deputy Scott Adams said traffic patterns will change to keep everything flowing smoothly.

“Route Two will be closed to one lane only, and that will be the Northbound Lane. and anywhere down near the bridge site itself, down near the lower end of Wellsburg. If they’re parked in that area they’re gonna be moved as well.” Chief Scott Adams – Brooke County

There will be over a year’s worth of construction to complete after the bridge is in place.

Witherow expects the bridge to be completed in October of 2022.