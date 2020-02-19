Four More Years- Super Six returns to Wheeling

Wheeling, W.VA (WTRF)- The Wheeling Super Six committee was again awarded the right to host the state championship in Wheeling.

The Super Six committee that consisted of Dwaine Rodgers, Tim McCormick, and Greg Stewart made their pitch to The West Virginia Secondary School Activities Commission. (WVSSAC).

The only other competitor that was in contention was Bluefield, WV.

Wheeling’s pitch consisted of what an experience the city makes for the kids that come to The Ohio Valley.

The committee stated that the success of the Super Six in Wheeling has been because of the volunteers that come out in huge numbers to help during the event and how Wheeling continues to make the kids participating in the event the focus.

The focus starts with a Super Six kickoff dinner on Thursday night and has an academic awards brunch on Saturday morning.

2020 will make 27 years consecutively that The Super Six has been in Wheeling.