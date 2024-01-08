HANCOCK COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) – The bridge spanning U.S. 30 connecting the cities of Chester, W.Va. and East Liverpool, Ohio is now reopened in both directions as of Monday afternoon.

After being shut down a little under a month ago due to safety concerns, the Jennings Randolph Bridge is reopened in both directions seeing traffic for the first time since Dec. 11.

HANCOCK COUNTY: The Jennings Randolph Bridge is open both ways and is seeing traffic for the first time in almost a month. @WTRF7News pic.twitter.com/3LbwIm4wIM — Annalise Murphy (@AMurphyNews) January 8, 2024

After a federally mandated inspection discovered cracks in two welds on the steel bridge structure, the Jennings Randolph Bridge was immediately shut down by the West Virginia Department of Highways in both directions out of an abundance of caution.

The cracks were not visible to the naked eye and further inspections revealed 18 additional internal defects that have since been repaired.

The closure of this bridge caused a huge inconvenience to thousands of people who used the bridge daily to get to school, work, the grocery store and to run other errands.

The Jennings Randolph Bridge was built in 1977 using T-1 steel, which at the time was common for bridge construction.

It has since been discovered cracks could develop in the welds joining the beams.

Hancock County Commissioner President, Jeff Davis, expressed his excitement after hearing the bridge would be reopening.

“I was not anticipating it happening this soon. They have one lane eastbound and one lane westbound that is going to be open. I think it’s going to give people a sigh of relief. And we will be able to get by with that, obviously. It’s better than no bridge.” Jeff Davis | Hancock County Commissioner President

According to a WVDOH press release, all four lanes are opening Monday afternoon.

There will be intermittent closures of the outside lanes for additional repairs, but those repairs can be completed with traffic present, allowing at least one lane in each direction to remain open.