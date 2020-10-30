Jim Bordas Receives Posthumous Award

Jim Bordas may have passed last year, but his legacy is still earning him accolades. The West Virginia Association for Justice presented his widow Linda Bordas with its Legacy of Justice Award for her late husband. The award was given to Bordas to recognize his commitment and service to West Virginia.Bordas fought for the rights of everyday workers in various industries spanning from coal to finance.His 47-year law legacy is being carried on by his son Jamie Bordas.
Jamie Bordas
“My dad would be so pleased to receive this award. Justice was so important to him. It our firm’s motto, “fighting for justice” so to get the legacy of justice award from people that he admired so much, people that he respected, colleagues of his would have meant so very much to him, because of the work that they do to help make people’s lives better throughout the state of West Virginia.”