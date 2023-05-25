WHEELING, W.Va. – On Friday, June 2, Joe’s Tire will celebrate their 20th anniversary.

In honor of this milestone, Joe’s Tire is donating $20,000 to the United Way of the Upper Ohio Valley. The money will be designated to Mountain Movers Ministry in honor of Joseph Sanders, founder of the ministry and an employee at Joe’s Tire. Mountain Movers Ministry is a nonprofit organization being pioneered in the Ohio Valley that aims to serve those suffering from substance use disorders.

“We are proud to support the organizations that make a difference in the communities we serve. The United Way of the Upper Ohio Valley and the Mountain Movers Ministry are both great organizations that we hold near and dear to our hearts. We have been so blessed over the past 20 years and we wanted to pass those blessings along to the community that has supported us.” said Jake Hershberger, owner of Joe’s Tire.

In celebration of 20 years of service, Joe’s Tire will be holding a celebration at their Barnesville, Ohio location on Friday, June 2. There will be more than $5,000 in prizes, bounce houses, face painting, balloons, free hamburgers, hot dogs, drinks, and Hudson’s homemade ice cream. Wood Fire Pizza will be available from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. with discounted rates.

Organizers say this will be a family-friendly event where people can enjoy tractors, race cars and much more.

“We are so grateful for the generous giving of Joe’s Tire, and also grateful for their community involvement,” said Staci Stephen, Executive Director of the United Way of the Upper Ohio Valley. “Joe’s Tire has been a great community partner for the United Way, and we are looking forward to working with them even more in the future.”

The United Way is at the forefront of advocating for nonprofit organizations in the Ohio Valley, promoting giving and encouraging volunteerism. They fund more than 30 programs that support community members in Brooke, Ohio, Marshall, Wetzel, Tyler and Belmont Counites. To partner with the United Way, contact Staci Stephen at sstephen@unitedwayuov.org.

