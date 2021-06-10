“It’s not gonna go away”: Family still searching for Brian & Joni after three years

BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) -It’s been over three years, a Belmont County couple, 64-year-old Brian Goff and 56-year-old Joni Davis disappeared without a trace.

The missing persons case has baffled investigators from two sheriff’s departments to the FBI.

June 10 was the third anniversary of the couple’s disappearance.

Two different issues hampered this case from the start. First, the fact that they were “a couple” led people to believe they had just taken off, perhaps for a spontaneous vacation. Only their family knew they were methodical and would never deviate from their schedule, but their absence wasn’t taken seriously.

Second, at the very same time, a woman in Bridgeport was murdered and that was a priority. Amy Butler was found shot to death outside her home. Her husband, the suspect, was on the run. Law enforcement had their hands full.

That took precedence, which I understand, but it gave people in this case time to get rid of evidence or do whatever they had to do. Jackie Davis Newell, Joni’s Sister

The time delay gave the perpetrators in Joni and Brian’s disappearance the gift of extra time.

The evidence was gotten rid off, In the end, it was a sad thing in both cases. Paul Newell, Joni’s Brother-in-Law

In this case, their large light blue Oldsmobile disappeared along with Brian and Joni.

How do you make a car disappear? Three years, and that car, which is one in a million, and nobody saw it? Jackie Davis Newell, Joni’s Sister

The couple’s cell phone pinged for the final time on Rush Run in Jefferson County. It was a clear summer evening, people were out, and may have seen something that didn’t register at the time.

Something you heard that didn’t sound right. Maybe you saw the blue car going by. Maybe it was on a truck. Someone out there knows something. Think back. Please. Paul Newell, Joni’s Brother-in-Law

Perhaps whoever did it feels secure now that three years have passed.

I think whoever was involved, they probably think they’ve gotten away with it, but I don’t think they have. Jackie Davis Newell, Joni’s Sister

They’ve got to sleep with it every night. They won’t sleep peacefully, because this isn’t going to go away. Paul Newell, Joni’s Brother-in-Law

Anyone with information is urged to call the Belmont County Sheriff’s Department at (740) 695-7933.

The Bridgeport murder that happened at the same time was solved quickly. Amy Butler’s husband, Rudolph Galberth, is now serving life in prison for her murder.