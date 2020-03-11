Jury watches deeply disturbing video during Belmont County child rape trial

BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) – On the first day of testimony in the child rape and child porn trial of a Belmont County man, the jury had to watch some deeply disturbing video.

A forensics expert said he found one-thousand-sixty images of child porn in John Garwon’s computer. Those pictures, plus child porn videos from that computer, were shown in the courtroom. John Garwon is charged with ten counts of the illegal use of a minor in nudity-oriented material, plus rape, and pandering sexually oriented material involving a minor.

Here’s the forensic interviewer who examined the alleged five year old rape victim…and some audio from that interview.

“He moved around the room a lot,” said forensic interviewer Lauren Brown. “He was doing a lot of disruptive behaviors like turning off the lights, playing with buttons, he hit the code blue button at one point. He told me he didn’t want to look at the anatomical drawing. He told me he didn’t want to see the nurse.”

The boy repeatedly said “I don’t want to talk, I don’t have to.”

The trial continues on Thursday. It is expected to last two to three days.