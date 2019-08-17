Keep calm, Ye Olde Alpha is NOT closing, despite rumors

WHEELING, W.Va (WTRF) — On Saturday, some sharp-eyed 7News viewers noticed the posting of a big white trustees auction sign outside Ye Olde Alpha, hinting that the beloved “Alpha” could be nearing the “Omega”.

The sign reads the following: “Selling this property only: 50 Carmel Rd. Ye Olde Alpha Building.”

7News contacted the restaurant’s owner, Charlie Schlegel to clear this up and according to Schlegel, there is no need to panic… the Alpha is not going anywhere.

The restaurant is quietly undergoing a change of ownership and this will not have any impact on the business’ existence, according to Schlegel.

“We’re going to be open today, we’re going to be open tomorrow and God willing, the rest of my life… We have great food, great servers and we’re ready to take care of you,” said Schlegel.

If this false food alarm got you shook up and you need to calm your nerves with a bite, here’s the Alpha’s menu.