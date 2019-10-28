Keeping your family prepared… even for the zombie apocalypse

MARSHALL COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) – Well it’s almost time for the zombies, monsters, and goblins to hit the streets for trick or treating, but what if those zombies were real?

That’s exactly the type of situation that FEMA and the CDC are using to keep you safe.

They say that by using a zombie apocalypse during this time of the year will lure people in that are interested in pop culture, and in doing that, it helps prepare them for a real emergency.

There are few simple steps to take before a Zombie Apocalypse or any other emergency.

Prepare an emergency kit is number one. Make sure there’s water, food, medication, tools, hygiene products. Clothing, and first aid supplies. Then create an emergency plan that you and your family can stick to.

Having an emergency kit both at home and in your car. Another one is actually having an emergency family plan. Like, if an emergency does occur, where is your family going to reassemble at? Where are you going to meet back up? Do you have out of the area and out of state? Do you have the important documents with you in case you do have you evacuate? Tom Hart, Marshall County EMA

Make sure when creating your evacuation plan you identify all emergencies that are a possible threat to your area and tailor evacuation plans to each of those threats.