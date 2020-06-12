Kroger locations returning to normal operating hours

(WOWK) Kroger’s stores in West Virginia, Virginia, and parts of Kentucky, Ohio, and Tennessee will return to normal operating hours.

Stores will open at 6 a.m. each day and close at 10 p.m., 11 p.m. or midnight starting Sunday, June 14, 2020.

Fuel centers will open at 6 a.m. and close at 10 p.m. or 11 p.m.

Pharmacy hours will not change.  

High-risk and senior shopping hours will remain for now, but will be extended from 6 to 8 a.m. on Tuesday through Thursday. 

Kroger will continue protective measures in stores, including:

  • Limiting store capacity
  • Enhanced daily sanitation. This includes cart sanitation and 
  • plexiglass barriers at registers
  • Social distancing decals
  • Sanitizer stations throughout stores
  • Personal protective equipment. This includes masks, gloves and face shields provided for associates
  •  Associate temperature monitoring
  • Continuing to expand curbside pickup and delivery services, as well as contactless payment solutions

Customers can visit the Kroger website to view exact hours for local stores.

