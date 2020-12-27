Kwanzaa begins, Ohio Valley invited to celebrate

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — Saturday begins the celebration of Kwanzaa, a cultural holiday created to celebrate African heritage.

It was started back in 1966 and borrows customs from the first harvest celebration, held throughout the continent of Africa.

It’s a seven-day celebration that that runs from December 26th to January 1st.

Kwanzaa involves the lighting of seven candles called the Kinara, each one representing the seven principles of Kwanzaa.