GLEN DALE, W.Va. (WTRF) — The ladders were raised this morning for a firefighter who gave decades of service to Glen Dale.

Norman Pastorius passed away this week following an illness.

He served in the city’s fire department for nearly 50 years, 20 of which were as fire chief.

McMechen and Sherrard emergency vehicles were also present at his funeral, and processed under an American flag lifted in his honor at John Marshall High School.

Pastorius was 65 years old.