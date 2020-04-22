Landlords waive tenants’ rent for May

MARSHALL COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) – In today’s world, almost nothing is certain, but one Marshall County couple is helping to alleviating some of that uncertainty.

As individuals across the country continue to be laid off, there are some people stepping up to help out. And that’s exactly what Paula Blake and Aaron Meyers are doing.

They manage three different properties in Washington Lands, creating a home for 29 tenants. They personally have seen the effects of being laid off or furloughed during the coronavirus. So, they’re giving their tenants free rent for the month of May. Something they would normally be charging 400 to 450 dollars a month for per tenant.

“We have several workers that are Walmart workers, or don’t have high paying jobs anyway. So, we’re just trying to help out the best way we can,” Blake said.

Paula and Aaron say it’s the least they could do to help out their tenants in this difficult time.