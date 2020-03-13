“Large gatherings at the parishes should be avoided,” says Bishop Monforton

STEUBENVILLE, Ohio (WTRF) – Diocese of Steubenville Bishop Jeffrey M. Monforton has released the following statement:
“Together let us appeal to the Divine Physician, our Lord Jesus Christ as he accompanies us through this difficult and challenging time strengthening our resolve to serve him in our neighbor. Any large gatherings at the parishes should be avoided at this time. Please make sure the fonts are emptied at every church until further notice. Any priest 70 years of age or older please is advised to use discretion to celebrate public Mass. We must all be prudent as well as courageous. Let us pray for the victims of this virus.”