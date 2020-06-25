Large grant will allow Belmont County to upgrade its court system

BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) – Thanks to a sizable grant of more than $100,000, a local county is able to add major upgrades to its court system.

Officials in Belmont County announced money from that grant will used for a new automated system that will allow potential jurors to check on the status of the trial. The system is called Jury-mark and is developed the Pioneer Technology Group.

County Circuit Court Judges Frank Fregiato and John Vavra and Clerk of Courts Cynthia Fregiato say the new system will make the jury process much more efficient for everyone involved.

“Jury-mark will also set up a website for us where jurors can go and check in and se if they are needed for jury duty, see if their name is even on jury duty, fill out questionnaire and thus eliminating a lot of the paperwork that come through our office when you sen out a questionnaire,” said Cynthia Fregiato.

County officials say they hope to have the system up and running by January 2021.