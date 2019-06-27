Lawson sends email to employees of Children Solutions explaining himself

WTRF.com has obtained an email from CEO of Children Solutions, Larry Lawson, out of Moundsville and Weirton WV.

The email was sent to us from an anonymous source that works for Children Solutions.

Lawson was booked Friday for four charges: unlawful sexual activity with a minor, sheltering an unmarried minor, interference with custody, and contributing to the delinquency.

You can read the full email below. Email addresses have been removed to protect the identity of the employees

The anonymous source also stated to WTRF.com that allegedly this is the last day for Children Solutions and that Lawson is liquidating the company

The source also alleges said that Lawson used money from Children Solutions for his trip and to bail out of jail.

WTRF.com has reached to DHHR for a response. None has been given at this time

Lawson has a hearing in Clearwater FL, on July 25th.

