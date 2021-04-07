Learn how to defend yourself if you’re ever facing sexual violence

Wheeling, WV (WTRF)- Odds are you or someone you know has experienced sexual violence sometime in their life.

And if you’re ever in a situation like that, local advocates are teaching you how to defend yourself this weekend.

If your life is ever on the line or are in potential danger, you’ll learn how to handle yourself. That includes the preventative and proactive strategies.

But that’s not all.

The class also teaches the psychology behind why women react the way they do in sexual violence situations and how to survive them.

The class is only for women and children. But those aren’t the only victims to it. So are men, and advocates, like CC Roxby, says if someone crosses your own personal space, that’s not okay, and says don’t be afraid to react.

“When someone touches in a way that’s inappropriate, it’s okay to stand up and react. Moreover, you have a responsibility to stand up for yourself and to show your children, your sisters, your friends, and yourself that you deserve and demand respect, and for so long, we’ve gone as a culture without that, and, we, women, need to wake up and give ourselves a voice and give ourselves permission to act.” CC Roxby, Self-defense instructor

Roxby says the class is all free, and, with COVID, it’s also virtual.

If you’d like to learn how to defend yourself, go to the Facebook page on your screen and a zoom link to the class is under the event page. It’s from 2 to 4 this Saturday.

If you can’t make this one, they’ll be another one Saturday, May 8th.