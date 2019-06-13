Lessons have been learned since the 1990 Wegee & Pipe Creek flood

Friday will be the 29th anniversary of the flood that took 26 lives in Belmont County.

Since that time, we’ve learned a lot, according to Belmont County EMA Director Dave Ivan.

He says the Ohio Valley is susceptible to flash flooding, and we’ve learned how to be more vigilant. He says the state has installed five rain gauges throughout the county to alert people to rising water. But he says some of the problems is man-made. He said people are still “using the creeks as their own personal trash can.”He said he has seen people discard everything from old cars to tires to washing machines in the creeks near their homes, and not only is it illegal, but it can also lead to tragedy.

He says the creeks get filled with woody debris like tree limbs and leaves naturally. But he says large pieces of trash tend to build up around bridges and then break loose when high water backs up behind it.

He says that creates a wall of water that can be deadly, as it was 29 years ago.“Don’t put your trash in the creeks,” Ivan concluded.