Linsly grad picked as national merit scholar

A Linsly Graduate received the National Merit Scholarship; making him one of the few students in West Virginia to win the honor.

From 16 thousand students to be semi-finalists, Michael Borkoski from Wheeling then went on to apply to become one of 7 thousand finalists across the U.S. But the honor goes further; only a select few received scholarships for college.

Which Michael, yet again, got. As a West Virginia University Merit Scholar: tuition is paid in full. And while at WVU, he plans to learn aerospace engineering.

When asked, the Linsly cadet says planning for the scholarship started all the way back sophomore year, so this award couldn’t have made his roots prouder.

I’m very proud of it. I’ve met a lot of great people here who have helped me tremendously. I’d like to thank my teachers, my classmates, and my parents for getting me to this point. Michael Borkoski, WVU National Merit Scholar

He represents our school very well. He’s been a scholar. He’s been a student athlete. And, he’s engaged in every way. And that’s what we ask for; that’s what we hope to get out of each and every student. Justin Zimmerman, Head of Linsly

And in terms of rocket science, Michael says it does *not come as easy as English class, but the math classes from his alma mater have prepped him for blast-off. With the merit scholarship, he’ll even be able to study abroad!