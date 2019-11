LIST: Stores offering special deals for Veterans Day 2019

Dozens of restaurants and businesses in the Ohio Valley are offering special deals to honor those who serve on Veterans Day.

All of the deals below are available to active-duty military members and veterans unless otherwise noted. Be sure to bring proof of service to get the deal. Most restaurant deals are dine-in only

Restaurants

Applebee’s is offering a free meal from a limited menu November 11. Learn more and see the menu.

California Pizza Kitchen is offering a free entree and non-alcoholic beverage from a limited menu on November 11. Learn more and see the menu.

Chili’s is offering a free entree from a limited menu on November 11. Learn more and see the menu.

Chipotle is offering a buy-one-get-one-free entree on November 11. Learn more.

Cracker Barrel is offering a free slice of Double Chocolate Fudge Coca-Cola Cake or a free Pumpkin Pie Latte November 11. Learn more.

Dunkin’ is offering a free donut on November 11. Learn more.

Eat’n Park is offering United States military personnel and their families by offering a 10% discount off their entire check for the entire month of November. Learn more.

Golden Corral is offering a free dinner on November 11. Learn more.

Little Caesars is offering a free HOT-N-READY lunch combo on November 11 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Learn more.

Quaker Steak & Lube is offering free meals + beverages for military members. Learn More.

Red Lobster is offering a free appetizer or dessert from a limited menu on November 11. Learn more and see the menu.

Red Robin is offering a free Red’s Tavern Double Burger with bottomless steak fries on November 11. Learn more.

Texas Roadhouse is offering a free lunch from the Early Dine menu November 11 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Learn more.

Services

Great Clips is offering free haircuts. Visit a salon on November 11 to get either a free haircut that day, or a free haircut card to use anytime before December 31. Learn more.

SportClips is offering free haircuts at select locations on November 11. Learn more.