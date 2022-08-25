WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — The story behind McColloch’s Leap is a dramatic one.

Major Sam McColloch was surrounded and facing certain capture — so he took a 300-foot jump off a hill and miraculously survived.

That was a part of the 1777 battle that will be re-enacted next weekend at Oglebay.

The living history is a yearly Labor Day tradition, but that’s not all organizers have in store this year.

Demonstrators will be on hand to show the daily struggles settlers faced, and the occupations of the time, including blacksmithing and a town crier.

They call it a form of celebration and preservation…and they don’t plan to sugar-coat what happened.

You know, this is our local history. And I think it’s very important for everybody to know what happened so that this area was settled. And there’s good and there’s bad. We were able to settle, but that also meant that natives lost their land. So there’s a good and a bad and we try to represent both sides of that. Holly Schanks, Executive Director, Fort Henry Days

Speakers will also inform the crowd on topics like 18th century tea-drinking.

You can get involved in the re-creation of history on September 3rd and 4th.

If you plan to watch the battles, it’s recommended you bring a blanket or chair as you marvel at the fearlessness of Americans 250 years ago.