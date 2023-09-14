Local officials say an 8-year-old child has been abducted or is missing.

The child is named Kian Hall.

Columbiana County Officials say there are known concerns for the safety of Kian.

Kian is believed to be with his mother Bria Lane. The state of Ohio currently has custody of Kian.

Lane is driving a burnt orange Dodge Avenger with the license plate KDQ3438.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Kian or Bria please contact Columbiana County Sheriff’s Office 330-424-7255.

This is a developing story, refresh this story for updates.