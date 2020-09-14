Local artist continued to bring sports to life while pandemic put games on pause

WEIRTON, W.Va. (WTRF) – Football is much more than a game to most fans, and the Steelers fan base spreads far beyond a love of the team itself.

A few years ago 7News introduced you to Weirton artist Tempy Moore, who had built her own base of supporters within Steeler Nation.

While the sports world may have stopped for a while because of COVID-19, Moore’s art didn’t, thanks to the loyal following she’s built.

Tempy’s orders just kept coming in. No one seen this coming and it kind of slowed everything down, but we were blessed enough to have a nice fan base and a lot of collectors that even through it all Tempy didn’t miss a beat. Scott Moore, Tempy’s Huband & Promoter

Tempy Moore was as busy as ever before COVID-19 brought everything to a halt.

She had just created custom art for the Route 22 Sports Bar, traveled to Mardi Gras as the guest of honor for Steeler Nation of South Mississippi’s parade float, had her art displayed at the Pittsburgh Penguins gala and even tried her hand at tattooing at the Pittsburgh Tattoo Expo.

Photo Courtesy of Tempy & Scott Moore

The amount of people that came out and the response not just to her but to the Steelers in general was really really exciting. It’s something I’ll cherish forever. Scott Moore, Tempy’s Huband & Promoter

Then as most things our world stood still, Tempy kept spending hours creating new one-of-a-kind pieces, like a commissioned portrait of Mike Tomlin and other Pittsburgh coaching greats.

It’s more than just Tomlin and the legacy of the Steelers, so I wanted to incorporate Chuck Noll and Bill Cowher. I always thought maybe drawing something in the reflection of the glasses might be really cool, just to kind of push it rather than drawing exactly what the picture is. Tempy Moore, Artist

Broken sticks and pucks that others may discard, also became art.

Photo Courtesy of Tempy & Scott Moore

These not only have the attention of the Pittsburgh Penguins Foundation, but they’ve also made their way around the hockey world via social media.

I was able to kind of make a frame out of the sticks and then put the pucks together on an art board and make an image out of it, which has been a really big hit. I’ve never seen anyone do that. I didn’t even know if it was quite possible. Tempy Moore, Artist

Photo Courtesy of Tempy & Scott Moore

How about clothing?

She’s created t-shirts before, Tempy has been experimenting with a new way to put her designs to fabric partially inspired by the pandemic.

I always like tie dye and the vintage stuff, so I was like well let’s see if I can make a portrait out of bleach and see how that turns out. It was a trial and error process and I might run back into it, but it’s just kind of hard to control. Tempy Moore, Artist

Photo Courtesy of Tempy & Scott Moore

Tempy’s artwork is a favorite of many former Steelers and she frequently appears at their events during the season. While some of them are still on pause for this year, Tempy and Scott have plenty planned for the future.

Everything she does is bigger and better than the last one I think. Scott Moore, Tempy’s Huband & Promoter

Tempy is selling limited edition prints of the Tomlin portrait and a “Big Ben” piece she completed last season. Part of the proceeds from the Ben Roethlisberger art will go to his charitable foundation.

To see how you can get either piece, or learn more about Tempy’s art, visit TempyMoore.com.