Local ‘Batman’ looks to empower children

We all know the story of Batman, a kid who lost both of his parents and instead of taking it out on others, he used that as power to change the world. One local man is now turning himself into batman to change the minds of kids.

This is John Buckland, or as the kids call him, Batman! He is a veteran and served in Iraq as a firefighter. But John’s life was never easy.

I went through a whole bunch of tragedy as a youth myself. Child abuse, drug addiction, you name it. I went through it all. So, what happened was I came home from Iraq, turned on the news, heard all of the things these kids are going through. So, the Batman idea hits me in the middle of the night. JOHN BUCKALND – HEROES 4 HIGHER

John dubbed the name batman over five years ago and has been suiting up ever since to tell kids an important message.

It’s what I call the four steps to greatness- Never give up, always do the right thing, help other people, and never be a bully. It’s a message designed to teach kids that look, life is going to be tough. Life is not going to be fair. You can always do something about the difficult things in your life, but you can do something with them. JOHN BUCKALND – HEROES 4 HIGHER

Since becoming Batman, he has visited over 700 schools across the country through a program called Hero’s 4 Higher. And at each school, his mission is no different — to inspire kids in tough times and teach the others empathy for them.

I’m not here to teach kids I’m the movie Batman and I’m the only batman in the world. That’s not it. What these kids are going to learn today is I am one of thousands of a Batman army. Thousands of people who have gone through tough things in our lives. We’ve chosen to join the Batman Army. We suit up so we can change the world one kid at a time. If you want greatness in your life, you can be a hero too. That’s what it’s designed to be. JOHN BUCKALND – HEROES 4 HIGHER

John’s hope is that if we all follow these four key steps, we can help to reset our generation.

