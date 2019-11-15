Local boy holds canned food drive for those in need

McMECHEN, W.Va. (WTRF) – We are just weeks away from Christmas bells ringing and carolers singing, but before all of that comes Thanksgiving.

One special person from McMechen has been making sure every family has a Thanksgiving dinner ready to be served on turkey day for seven years. Today we bring you the story of Noah Grigsby, and why this has become his favorite holiday tradition.

Having a full stomach when you go to bed is something many Americans don’t think twice about, but not Noah. Noah is 10 years old, but his age is just a number, and it’s never stopped him from achieving his goals.

I was in Pre-K, and one night I wasn’t eating, and I didn’t want to. My mom told me there wasn’t a lot of kids that got to eat. So, I kind of just started then. NOAH GRIGSBY – 10 YEARS OLD

What he started is a tradition. At just four years old those words made Noah think twice. Now he collects cans every year in November, so no one goes to bed hungry.

It’s kind of just like, it feels really good because I’m helping people that need it. NOAH GRIGSBY – 10 YEARS OLD

They created a foundation for Noah called Noah’s Help for the Hungry. And that foundation has brought in over 25,000 canned goods. But that’s not all. Each year they send every kid on the list home with a turkey, stuffing, and anything else you would need for a proper Thanksgiving Day feast. And for the elderly in Housing—

We get them, like, pre-made chickens and just stuff that they would need after Thanksgiving. NOAH GRIGSBY – 10 YEARS OLD

Although Noah doesn’t like the attention for what he’s doing, he hopes that by talking to me his donations will grow.

It makes me better because I know they’re not going to be hungry when they wake up. NOAH GRIGSBY – 10 YEARS OLD

Each November they set paper bags on every porch in McMechen with Noah’s mission attached to it. Those bags will be collected this Saturday at 4pm But, if you don’t live in McMechen, and would like to donate to Noah’s help for the Hungry, you can mail monetary donations to Center McMechen Elementary or simply drop off canned goods at McMechen Fire Department from 4-8 this Saturday.