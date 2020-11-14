Local businesses stepping it up due to stricter mask executive order

THE HIGHLANDS, W.Va. (WTRF) — A lot of businesses won’t let you walk inside if you don’t have a mask on, but now Governor Jim Justice is calling them to all step it up.

Even local businesses are affected by this.

“It doesn’t come as a surprise.” Nini Zadrozny, owner of Nini’s Treasures

Only hours ago… businesses opened it’s doors but with tighter rules.

“You do what you need to do, and try to think of everyone else.” Alice Parsons, owner of the Bower Decor Market

Bower Decor Market and Nini’s Treasures are in the first hours of this… along with the rest of West Virginia.

There’s a new executive order. In it, anyone going in public buildings must wear a masks virtually all the time. This is for anyone, except for kids under 9, people with trouble breathing, or people who can’t take off the mask without help. The same goes if you’re actively eating or drinking.

If they refuse to wear one, the Governor urges business to call the police. But it hasn’t come to that for the couple stores I spoke to.

“Most people have complied, but there are situations where you just need to be a little more stringent.” Alice Parsons, owner of the Bower Decor Market

“They’re not having a problem.” Nini Zadrozny, owner of Nini’s Treasures

Even a couple weeks ago… Nini’s Treasures has stepped it up before this order.

“If they don’t want to use our (masks), then we don’t want them coming and potentially infecting another customer in here, or my staff.” Nini Zadrozny, owner of Nini’s Treasures

The owner says there’s extra masks inside Ninis’ Treasures if you forget yours. Outside, there’s a sign telling you you must wear a mask, which used to say ‘we ask you to wear your mask as we are as well’.

“By now, everyone should realize the numbers are going in the opposite direction we’d like to see. It’s for everyone’s safety.” Nini Zadrozny, owner of Nini’s Treasures

Governor Jim Justice’s previous order allowed us to take our masks off if we’re social distancing. But now if you don’t follow the new mandate, Justice says it could constitute obstruction of justice.