Local businesses look to fill positions at WPHS job fair

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – Students at Wheeling Park High got a small glimpse into the real world when the school held its annual job fair Tuesday.

Ten local businesses looking to fill several positions had the opportunity to meet and interview new prospects.

It’s an amazing opportunity because honestly there is so much that we can do as young people and sometimes, we don’t even think that we are capable of it right now, but we are and these jobs are here and telling us that we old enough and we are responsible enough and they are giving us the chance to get out there in the real world and get some experience.

Brooke Anderson, Senior at WPHS

Some of the companies on-hand included McDonald’s, Cabela’s, Oglebay and Ziegenfelders.

