WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — The House of the Carpenter on Wheeling Island is well known for hosting a number of amazing summer camps for children.

Later this month, The Time to Shine Literacy Camp will provide the area youth with a number of topics and experiences to spark their enthusiasm for reading.

This year’s camp will include programs about sports, gardening, cooking, nutrition, and various other topics.

It’s open to kids ages 6 to 12 and will begin on July 31 and run through August 3.

Registration can be done online, or applications can be picked up at the thrift store.

They are also looking for teen and adult volunteers.

This is a great opportunity for high school students looking for volunteer hours for scholarship applications.

“We are hoping to get them reading and get them excited about reading so that when they go to school in the fall they will take what they learned here and be excited about it in the classroom.” Mary Goddard | Education Coordinator | House of the Carpenter

House of the Carpenter is also hosting a “Breakfast Club” throughout the month of July.

All school-age children are welcome, that’s from grades Kindergarten through 12.

It’s from the hours of 8:30 a.m. until 11:30 a.m. It includes a free breakfast and lunch. Kids can also take part in various arts and crafts and Bible study as well.

For more information, visit the House of the Carpenter website.