Local church is helping make Easter a little bit sweeter for anyone in need

Wheeling, WV (WTRF)

To help make Easter a little bit sweeter, The Bethlehem Apostolic Temple is hosting their annual Easter Basket Giveaway this weekend.

They are prepared to hand out over 500 boxes full of various fruits, vegetables, meats, and even some desserts.

It will look at a little bit different than past years due to the pandemic and will be in a drive through format.

Its simple – you’ll pull up behind the Dream Center, give them your name, address, and number of family members, and then they will put the food into your trunk.

Reverend Darrell Cummings says there are no restrictions on who can come.

“There’s no sign up, there’s no residency requirements, no income requirement. You don’t have to prove anything; you just have to say that you’re in need”

Reverend Cummings said they are still accepting donations through this Friday. We’re going to do our best to help those that do come, and we helping as many as we can for as long as we can.” Reverend Darrell Cummings – Bethlehem Apostolic Temple

If you would like a box of food you can prepare for your Easter meal, the giveaway begins this Saturday at 11am.