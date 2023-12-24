WEIRTON, W.Va. (WTRF) — One local church and community began a new Christmas tradition this year that gave hundreds of people a warm meal this Christmas Eve.

The All Saints Greek Orthodox Church and the City of Weirton partnered up for the first time this Christmas season to prepare and deliver meals to those in need in their community.

The church prepares around 500 meals for Thanksgiving each year and this year they decided to prepare around 300 for Christmas.

With the help of many volunteers from the church, the city of Weirton, and the Salvation Army, meals were delivered to various group homes, police and fire departments, and local people who are homebound.

The church’s president shares what a great feeling it is to help those in need this holiday.

”When you see the look on their face of surprise and happiness, that they will have something to eat, that they’re not left alone, that people care about them, that there’s people that want to help them. It’s invaluable. I mean, that just makes our heart break because we are there and there’s a lot of people that have absolutely no one, and we want them to know that they’re not alone, that we are here to help.” Dean Makricostas – President, All Saints Greek Orthodox Church, Weirton

The president and members of the church would like to wish everyone a Merry Christmas and Happy New year with health and prosperity.