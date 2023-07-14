CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The American Civil Liberties Union of West Virginia has filed a lawsuit in Jefferson County Circuit Court against a county commissioner for allegedly violating the First Amendment rights of a Harpers Ferry resident, according to a press release.

According to the ACLU of West Virginia, it is unlawful for a government official or public agency to block a voter from viewing or commenting on official social media pages under most circumstances. It has been recognized by the courts that these pages are public forums and that blocking access to them is an unlawful restriction of free speech that takes away ability to communicate with officials on pressing community matters, says the ACLU.

You can find the full complaint here.

“The right to critique public officials lies at the very heart of the First Amendment,” ACLU-WV Legal Director Aubrey Sparks said. “Federal court rulings binding on West Virginia have found that the official social media accounts of government officials and agencies are public forums. We look forward to a ruling clarifying the matter at the state court level as well.”

In May 2022, Jefferson County Commissioner Steve Stolipher allegedly blocked Harpers Ferry resident Christy Stadig from his Facebook page. Stadig reportedly discovered she was blocked after a brief exchange with the commissioner about the county’s recent financial audit. Stadig later confronted Stolipher publicly at a Jefferson County Republican Executive Committee meeting to ask to be unblocked. Stolipher allegedly laughed at her request.

People being blocked by public Facebook pages is one of the most common complaints received, Sparks says.

“As more and more politicians and public agencies turn to social media to help spread their message, the problem of unlawful blocking has increasingly become an issue,” she said. “We look forward to putting this matter to rest once and for all. If a politician’s skin is too thin to withstand questions from the people they represent, then they maintain the right to simply stay off of social media.”

Stadig said she chose to bring the lawsuit because she wants regular people to know that their constitutional rights are worth defending.

Public officials have the right to restrict access to their pages under certain circumstances, like if their safety is being threatened, according to ACLU-WV.