Local financial expert chimes-in on uncertain stimulus

OHIO COUNTY, W.VA. (WTRF) — Millions of Americans, all across the country say they are anxious about their financial future as federal unemployment benefits are set to expire.

Many feel both Republicans and Democrats have made little progress toward a coronavirus relief deal. Democrats want to maintain the six hundred dollar pre-week jobless benefits until the end of the year. That’s on top of what recipients will receive from their respective states.

Republicans, however, want to cut that to two hundred dollars per week through September, then replace it with seventy percent wage replacement. One local financial expert is weighing in on what he feels is the best option.

I would rather see it encouraging them to go back to work and get that extra than just get that straight unemployment benefit, which they can stay home and collect. So I think it’s better for the economy naturally if we can motivate them to go back to work in someway shape or form through some sort of stimulus that will help them. Jason Haswell. Executive Director. Monteverde Group

Haswell says it important for the two side to work out a deal before tomorrow’s deadline, but feels that is not likely to happen.