WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — Exactly one year after tragedy struck, one local business is back on its feet.

The family-owned Wilson Furniture Store in Bridgeport, Ohio tragically burned down last year. Now just a year later, the Wilson family officially opened the Ashley Home Store in The Highlands Saturday.

The owner of the store, Jason Wilson, says just when they thought they lost everything they realized that they were just getting started.

The store features over 1,000 pieces of Ashley Home Store products ranging from office furniture to couches and sectionals to recliners and much more.

Wilson says that he is grateful for the opportunity to continue his family business in the Ohio Valley.

”It means everything to us to give our customer the opportunity. Coming from a four floor furniture store to a 23,000 square foot open space with two large doors, it’s wonderful. By putting us here at the Highlands, it also situates us in proximity to the Pittsburgh market as well as the Ohio Valley market.” Jason Wilson – Owner, Ashley Home Store at The Highlands

The store will be open Monday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. and on Sundays from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.