OHIO COUNTY, W.Va (WTRF) – Three local organizations came together Friday morning to honor veterans ahead of Veterans Day.

Mt. Olivet Lions Club, Moundsville Honor Guard and VFW Post 4442 all gathered at Mt. Olivet Community Park to place 160 American flags in front of the veteran’s memorial.

Mt. Olivet Lions Club along with VFW Post 4442 and Moundsville Honor Guard placed 160 flags to honor our local veterans. Their “Flags for Hero’s” Service is this Sunday at Mt. Olivet United Methodist Church starting at 2 pm. @WTRF7News pic.twitter.com/dkGeQKAOWT — Annalise Murphy (@AMurphyNews) November 3, 2023

Each flag is sponsored by a community member to honor a friend or loved one who has served in the military.

All of this is done in preparation for the “Flags for Heroes” service Sunday, Nov. 5 at Mt. Olivet Methodist Church starting at 2 p.m.

The names that appear on each flag will be read aloud during the service.

“We’re going to honor nine Gold Star mothers, and that’s families who have lost somebody in war. We have Speaker Michael Hummel coming in to talk to give a speech, and he’s a retired military major from this area.” Paul Amrhein | Mt. Olivet Lion, Moundsville Honor Guard and VFW Post 4442 Member

Mt. Olivet Lions Club places these American flags and hold a “Flags for Heroes” Ceremony three times a year around Veterans Day, Memorial Day and 4th of July.

It is $50 to sponsor a flag for the whole year, and those interested in honoring a local veteran should visit the Mt. Olivet Lion Club’s website.